Portside Wealth Group LLC Buys Shares of 14,558 CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,558 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Chapin Davis Inc. lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 6.7% during the second quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 13,034 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the second quarter worth about $401,000. Strategy Asset Managers LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 5.4% during the second quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 8,640 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 8.7% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 20,615 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the second quarter worth about $1,538,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

CVS has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of CVS Health from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Evercore ISI raised shares of CVS Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $81.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of CVS Health from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.94.

Shares of CVS opened at $74.43 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.26. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $64.41 and a 12-month high of $96.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $95.78 billion, a PE ratio of 11.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.54.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.08. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The firm had revenue of $89.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be issued a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. This is an increase from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.50%.

In other CVS Health news, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 2,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $70.47 per share, with a total value of $140,940.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,630 shares in the company, valued at $1,453,796.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

