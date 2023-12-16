Portside Wealth Group LLC Buys Shares of 18,606 Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 18,606 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $994,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Teradata by 214.9% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 551 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Teradata in the second quarter worth $42,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Teradata in the first quarter worth $44,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teradata by 115.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 881 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Teradata by 126.5% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,633 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Stephen Mcmillan sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.21, for a total transaction of $346,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 510,497 shares in the company, valued at $23,590,066.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Stephen Mcmillan sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.21, for a total transaction of $346,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 510,497 shares in the company, valued at $23,590,066.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Claire Bramley sold 4,335 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $199,410.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,687,032. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,983 shares of company stock worth $979,234 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TDC. Northland Securities decreased their price target on shares of Teradata from $67.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Teradata in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.67.

NYSE TDC opened at $42.83 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56. Teradata Co. has a 12-month low of $32.28 and a 12-month high of $57.73. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.21, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.00.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.42. Teradata had a net margin of 3.39% and a return on equity of 39.28%. The business had revenue of $438.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Teradata Co. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data platform that allows companies to leverage their data across an enterprise, as well as connects various sources of data to drive ecosystem simplification and support customers on their journey to the cloud through an integrated migration.

