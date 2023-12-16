Portside Wealth Group LLC Buys Shares of 19,170 Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 19,170 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $942,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 106,818,561 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,246,928,000 after buying an additional 1,129,628 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 83,794,992 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,136,112,000 after buying an additional 861,439 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 85.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 43,080,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,116,107,000 after buying an additional 19,885,771 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 38,158,939 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,873,604,000 after buying an additional 1,147,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 35,212,430 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,728,928,000 after buying an additional 2,280,503 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.43% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
SLB has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Schlumberger from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Societe Generale assumed coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.36.
Schlumberger Stock Performance
Shares of SLB opened at $52.21 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.84. Schlumberger Limited has a 52-week low of $42.73 and a 52-week high of $62.78. The firm has a market cap of $74.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.
Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.32 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.80% and a net margin of 12.98%. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. Analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Schlumberger Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.60%.
Insider Activity at Schlumberger
In related news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.93, for a total transaction of $368,312.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 182,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,740,876.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 6,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.88, for a total transaction of $352,974.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,112,979.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.93, for a total value of $368,312.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 182,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,740,876.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,925 shares of company stock valued at $1,429,917. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.
About Schlumberger
Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.
