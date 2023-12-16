Portside Wealth Group LLC Buys Shares of 39,690 Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG)

Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 39,690 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,068,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC owned about 0.10% of Everbridge at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Everbridge by 140.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 841 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Everbridge during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Everbridge during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Everbridge during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Everbridge during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. 91.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Everbridge alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Everbridge

In other news, CEO David Wagner sold 3,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total transaction of $65,032.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 46,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $966,210.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,584 shares of company stock valued at $115,345. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on EVBG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Everbridge from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Friday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Everbridge from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Everbridge from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Everbridge presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.13.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Everbridge

Everbridge Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Everbridge stock opened at $23.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.11. The company has a market cap of $969.25 million, a P/E ratio of -21.26, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.80. Everbridge, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.50 and a 12-month high of $35.55.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $114.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.65 million. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 2.63% and a positive return on equity of 6.62%. Research analysts anticipate that Everbridge, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

About Everbridge

(Free Report)

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Everbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.