Portside Wealth Group LLC Buys Shares of 7,829 Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,829 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,132,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 98,769.9% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 811,480,246 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $117,291,355,000 after acquiring an additional 810,659,490 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 2.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,782,658 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $10,375,465,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033,896 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 0.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,434,684 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $4,720,928,000 after acquiring an additional 301,010 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 11.8% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 36,698,147 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $5,304,331,000 after acquiring an additional 3,865,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 0.8% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,882,645 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,018,370,000 after acquiring an additional 160,472 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMAT has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.21.

Applied Materials Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $161.95 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.10. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $93.68 and a one year high of $164.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.57.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 46.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.78%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

