Portside Wealth Group LLC Invests $887,000 in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $887,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Copart by 945.2% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 85,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,821,000 after purchasing an additional 77,616 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in shares of Copart by 110.3% in the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 122,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,152,000 after acquiring an additional 64,136 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in shares of Copart in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,060,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Copart by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 390,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,624,000 after acquiring an additional 49,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Copart by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,500,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,602,821,000 after acquiring an additional 994,697 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

CPRT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Copart from $39.50 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. HSBC began coverage on Copart in a report on Monday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Copart from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Argus started coverage on Copart in a research report on Friday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.50.

CPRT stock opened at $48.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.96 billion, a PE ratio of 35.83 and a beta of 1.20. Copart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.61 and a 12-month high of $51.53.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $987.90 million. Copart had a return on equity of 22.45% and a net margin of 33.14%. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Stephen Fisher sold 160,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total value of $7,310,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Stephen Fisher sold 160,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total value of $7,310,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Matt Blunt sold 49,435 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total value of $2,131,142.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 310,200 shares of company stock worth $14,462,663 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

