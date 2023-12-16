Portside Wealth Group LLC Invests $901,000 in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $901,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Delphi Management Inc. MA purchased a new position in Snap-on during the second quarter worth about $1,439,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in Snap-on during the second quarter worth about $34,262,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Snap-on during the second quarter worth about $4,154,000. BOKF NA raised its holdings in Snap-on by 4.5% during the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 6,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Snap-on by 1.0% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 109,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Snap-on from $328.00 to $336.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $324.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Snap-on currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $298.17.

Snap-on Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of SNA opened at $286.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $268.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $269.15. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1-year low of $220.21 and a 1-year high of $297.26. The stock has a market cap of $15.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.04.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $4.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Snap-on had a net margin of 21.21% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.14 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 18.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snap-on Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were issued a $1.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. This is an increase from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Snap-on’s payout ratio is 40.39%.

Insider Transactions at Snap-on

In related news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 22,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.16, for a total value of $5,699,656.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 697,506 shares in the company, valued at $180,068,148.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 22,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.16, for a total value of $5,699,656.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 697,506 shares in the company, valued at $180,068,148.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 6,769 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.68, for a total transaction of $1,899,922.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,294,600.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,940 shares of company stock worth $14,588,892 over the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Snap-on

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

