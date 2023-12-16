Portside Wealth Group LLC Invests $961,000 in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,565 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $961,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Pool by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 20,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,612,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Pool by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 164,907 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $61,781,000 after purchasing an additional 15,415 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC bought a new position in Pool in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $596,000. National Pension Service lifted its stake in Pool by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 70,333 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,067,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Pool by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 398,181 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $149,175,000 after purchasing an additional 16,191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Pool alerts:

Pool Trading Down 1.0 %

POOL opened at $392.40 on Friday. Pool Co. has a twelve month low of $295.95 and a twelve month high of $423.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $343.54 and a 200-day moving average of $352.85. The stock has a market cap of $15.18 billion, a PE ratio of 28.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.96.

Pool Announces Dividend

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty retailer reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.50. Pool had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 39.98%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.76 earnings per share. Pool’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 13.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. Pool’s payout ratio is 31.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on POOL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pool in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $371.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Pool from $375.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $378.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on POOL

About Pool

(Free Report)

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.