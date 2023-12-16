Portside Wealth Group LLC Invests $964,000 in Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD)

Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 71,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $964,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC owned about 0.09% of Accolade as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Accolade by 12.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,598,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,881,000 after purchasing an additional 705,383 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Accolade by 18.6% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,096,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,118,000 after acquiring an additional 956,474 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG raised its position in Accolade by 11.9% during the second quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 4,521,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,899,000 after acquiring an additional 479,258 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Accolade by 8.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,415,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,427,000 after acquiring an additional 328,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Accolade by 6.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,730,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,503,000 after acquiring an additional 241,048 shares in the last quarter. 73.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Accolade Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:ACCD opened at $10.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 3.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $798.89 million, a PE ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 2.06. Accolade, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.33 and a 1 year high of $17.00.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages recently weighed in on ACCD. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Accolade in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Accolade in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Accolade from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Accolade from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Accolade from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.14.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on ACCD
About Accolade
Accolade, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and provision of personalized and technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including registered nurses, physician medical directors, pharmacists, behavioral health specialists, women's health specialists, case management specialists, expert medical opinion providers, and virtual primary care physicians.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Accolade
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- How to invest in specialty retail stores
- What is a Special Dividend?
- 6 best healthcare stocks to buy now
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- 5 best healthcare sector ETFs
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Accolade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accolade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.