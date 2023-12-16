Portside Wealth Group LLC Makes New $921,000 Investment in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,362 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $921,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Midwest Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Boeing by 0.4% in the second quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 12,493 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Boeing by 3.8% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,228 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC raised its stake in Boeing by 4.0% during the second quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC raised its stake in Boeing by 10.6% during the second quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 469 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC raised its stake in Boeing by 1.2% during the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 4,152 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $877,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 61.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on BA shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Boeing in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Boeing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Boeing from $285.00 to $271.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Boeing from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on Boeing in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.12.

Shares of BA opened at $263.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $159.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.06 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $208.06 and its 200 day moving average is $212.89. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $176.25 and a 12-month high of $265.52.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.01 billion. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($6.18) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -6.01 EPS for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

