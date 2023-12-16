Portside Wealth Group LLC Purchases New Holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 22,570 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,128,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 413.0% in the 2nd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 513 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 817 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.37% of the company’s stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AEM opened at $54.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 12 month low of $43.22 and a 12 month high of $61.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 25.18 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.30.

Agnico Eagle Mines Announces Dividend

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Free Report ) (TSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The mining company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 5.26% and a net margin of 40.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AEM. StockNews.com began coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.83.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

