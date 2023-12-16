Portside Wealth Group LLC Purchases New Holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 29,403 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $1,065,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Forum Financial Management LP grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 7,067 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,639 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 50,213 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 75,325 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 8,166 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. 78.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LUV shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Southwest Airlines from $32.75 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Southwest Airlines from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Melius downgraded Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on Southwest Airlines from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.94.

Southwest Airlines Stock Performance

Shares of Southwest Airlines stock opened at $29.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.21. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52 week low of $21.91 and a 52 week high of $39.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.68, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.19.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The airline reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 5.08%. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.00%.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a total fleet of 770 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

