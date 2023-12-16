Portside Wealth Group LLC Purchases New Shares in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,355 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,222,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in The Cigna Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of The Cigna Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in The Cigna Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in The Cigna Group by 672.2% in the 2nd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 139 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in The Cigna Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. 85.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $326.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $310.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $327.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $351.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The Cigna Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.50.

The Cigna Group Stock Performance

Shares of CI opened at $290.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $291.85 and its 200-day moving average is $284.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The Cigna Group has a 12-month low of $240.50 and a 12-month high of $336.00.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.66 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $49.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.14 billion. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.75%.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Further Reading

