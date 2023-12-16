Portside Wealth Group LLC Purchases Shares of 10,514 FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,514 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of FMC by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of FMC by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. raised its position in shares of FMC by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. now owns 124,317 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,971,000 after purchasing an additional 18,019 shares during the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC raised its position in shares of FMC by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 13,318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 2,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new position in shares of FMC in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 86.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FMC Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FMC opened at $59.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.86. FMC Co. has a 12 month low of $49.49 and a 12 month high of $133.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

FMC Announces Dividend

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.01). FMC had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 18.84%. The company had revenue of $981.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. FMC’s revenue was down 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that FMC Co. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.03%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on FMC. StockNews.com raised shares of FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Redburn Atlantic reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of FMC in a report on Monday, September 25th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of FMC in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of FMC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.44.

Insider Activity at FMC

In related news, Director Robert C. Pallash purchased 3,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $52.48 per share, with a total value of $201,785.60. Following the purchase, the director now owns 47,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,512,270.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FMC Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

