Portside Wealth Group LLC Purchases Shares of 19,836 Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 19,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,121,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in YUMC. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Yum China by 140.0% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 250,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,187,000 after acquiring an additional 146,410 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Yum China by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Yum China by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum China during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $418,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Yum China by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 407,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,934,000 after acquiring an additional 20,676 shares during the period. 73.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Yum China Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE YUMC opened at $40.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $16.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.47. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $38.99 and a one year high of $64.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.02.

Yum China Announces Dividend

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 27th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.96%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Warton Wang sold 3,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.78, for a total value of $185,950.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,108 shares in the company, valued at $238,952.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Warton Wang sold 3,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.78, for a total value of $185,950.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,108 shares in the company, valued at $238,952.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Leila Zhang sold 1,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total value of $80,585.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 17,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $768,986.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on YUMC shares. StockNews.com cut Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. TheStreet cut Yum China from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $65.78 to $71.30 in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, HSBC boosted their price target on Yum China from $77.90 to $79.20 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Yum China presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.25.

Yum China Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform, which sells electronics, home and kitchen accessories, and other general merchandise, as well as fried rice, steak, and pasta; and offers online food deliver services.

