Portside Wealth Group LLC Purchases Shares of 2,040 Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI)

Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,040 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,154,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC owned 0.12% of Atrion as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Atrion by 38.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 69 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Atrion during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Atrion by 63.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 106 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Atrion by 44.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 134 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Atrion by 24.6% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. 65.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Atrion alerts:

Atrion Trading Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ:ATRI opened at $363.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.58, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $640.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.10 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $334.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $449.44. Atrion Co. has a 12 month low of $274.98 and a 12 month high of $705.74.

Atrion Announces Dividend

Atrion ( NASDAQ:ATRI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter. Atrion had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The firm had revenue of $41.91 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $2.20 dividend. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Atrion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Atrion

In other Atrion news, Director Preston G. Athey acquired 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $319.68 per share, with a total value of $95,904.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $437,322.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Atrion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 21st.

View Our Latest Analysis on Atrion

Atrion Profile

(Free Report)

Atrion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells products for fluid delivery, cardiovascular, and ophthalmology applications in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's fluid delivery products include valves that fill, hold, and release controlled amounts of fluids or gasses for use in various intubation, intravenous, catheter, and other applications in the anesthesia and oncology fields, as well as promote infection control in hospital and home healthcare environments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Atrion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atrion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.