Portside Wealth Group LLC Purchases Shares of 28,854 Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 28,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $971,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brookfield Corp ON lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Brookfield Corp ON now owns 133,723,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,358,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835,778 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield during the 4th quarter valued at $3,727,998,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 58,542,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,970,313,000 after acquiring an additional 5,521,675 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,847,395,000. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its stake in Brookfield by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 25,474,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,915,000 after buying an additional 4,567,237 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Brookfield from $47.50 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Brookfield from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Brookfield from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Brookfield from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, CSFB dropped their price target on shares of Brookfield from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brookfield currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.78.

Brookfield Stock Down 1.7 %

BN stock opened at $38.49 on Friday. Brookfield Co. has a 52-week low of $28.25 and a 52-week high of $40.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,283.00 and a beta of 1.48.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. Brookfield had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 2.23%. The business had revenue of $24.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion.

Brookfield Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio is currently -933.33%.

Insider Activity

In other Brookfield news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 562,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total value of $6,783,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,742,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,910,546.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 11.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Brookfield

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

