Portside Wealth Group LLC Takes $1.22 Million Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,247 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,219,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its position in Meta Platforms by 2,500.0% during the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 130 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 189 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on META. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $380.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $372.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $349.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.48, for a total value of $191,579.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,380 shares in the company, valued at $13,667,822.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.48, for a total transaction of $191,579.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,380 shares in the company, valued at $13,667,822.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.60, for a total transaction of $8,699,595.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 490,285 shares of company stock worth $160,858,373 over the last three months. Insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Trading Up 0.5 %

Meta Platforms stock opened at $334.92 on Friday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $112.46 and a 52 week high of $342.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $860.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.56, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $322.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $304.16.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $34.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.58 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.32 earnings per share for the current year.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

