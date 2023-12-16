Portside Wealth Group LLC Takes Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 21,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MO. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in Altria Group in the first quarter worth $25,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in Altria Group in the second quarter worth $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Altria Group in the second quarter worth $30,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in Altria Group by 56.7% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Altria Group in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 58.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Altria Group from $40.40 to $39.20 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.53.

Altria Group Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of MO stock opened at $41.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.21. The firm has a market cap of $73.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.66. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.06 and a 12 month high of $51.57.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.01). Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 237.91% and a net margin of 35.58%. The company had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.84%.

Insider Activity

In other Altria Group news, Director Robert Matthews Davis acquired 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $40.50 per share, for a total transaction of $48,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,156.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

