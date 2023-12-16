Portside Wealth Group LLC Takes Position in Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND)

Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 90,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,240,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC owned approximately 0.35% of Bandwidth as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BAND. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 27.5% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,324,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,303,000 after buying an additional 501,958 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 7.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,013,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,217,000 after buying an additional 142,078 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 23.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 803,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,995,000 after buying an additional 150,877 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 395.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 729,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,747,000 after purchasing an additional 582,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 3.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 655,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,969,000 after purchasing an additional 20,553 shares during the last quarter. 69.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BAND shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Bandwidth in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

In other Bandwidth news, COO Anthony Bartolo sold 5,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.30, for a total value of $61,155.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 46,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $529,009.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Bandwidth news, General Counsel Richard Brandon Asbill sold 2,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total value of $30,885.58. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 15,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $172,057.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Anthony Bartolo sold 5,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.30, for a total transaction of $61,155.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 46,815 shares in the company, valued at $529,009.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,113 shares of company stock worth $227,711. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BAND stock opened at $13.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $348.19 million, a P/E ratio of -17.19 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Bandwidth Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.34 and a 52 week high of $29.07.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $152.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.38 million. Bandwidth had a negative return on equity of 1.69% and a net margin of 4.73%. Equities analysts forecast that Bandwidth Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

