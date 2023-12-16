Portside Wealth Group LLC Takes Position in Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD)

Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 85,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,192,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC owned 0.08% of Goldman Sachs BDC as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC in the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Goldman Sachs BDC alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised Goldman Sachs BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th.

Goldman Sachs BDC Price Performance

Shares of Goldman Sachs BDC stock opened at $15.08 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.30. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.75 and a 12 month high of $16.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Goldman Sachs BDC Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.94%. Goldman Sachs BDC’s payout ratio is currently 131.39%.

About Goldman Sachs BDC

(Free Report)

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.