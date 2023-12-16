Portside Wealth Group LLC Takes Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,892 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,055,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Republic Services by 2.7% in the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 0.4% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,015,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 2.1% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 0.3% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 25,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,497,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 1.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 57.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Republic Services from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. UBS Group upgraded Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $155.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Republic Services in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Republic Services in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Republic Services from $166.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Republic Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.92.

Republic Services Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:RSG opened at $162.08 on Friday. Republic Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.58 and a fifty-two week high of $167.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.00 billion, a PE ratio of 31.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.05.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.13. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 11.17%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. Republic Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.39%.

Republic Services declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, October 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Republic Services Profile

(Free Report)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.