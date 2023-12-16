PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC) Price Target Raised to $25.00 at UBS Group

PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by UBS Group from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on PWSC. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of PowerSchool in a report on Friday, September 15th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of PowerSchool in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. TheStreet raised PowerSchool from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of PowerSchool in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of PowerSchool in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PowerSchool currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $27.45.

Get PowerSchool alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on PowerSchool

PowerSchool Price Performance

NYSE PWSC opened at $22.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of -205.00 and a beta of 1.02. PowerSchool has a 1 year low of $16.41 and a 1 year high of $26.05.

PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $182.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.32 million. PowerSchool had a positive return on equity of 7.40% and a negative net margin of 2.53%. On average, analysts predict that PowerSchool will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Marcy Daniel sold 2,171 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total value of $47,110.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 281,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,118,293.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CMO Fred Studer sold 5,697 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $131,031.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 169,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,904,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marcy Daniel sold 2,171 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total value of $47,110.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 281,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,118,293.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 135,146 shares of company stock valued at $3,026,534 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PowerSchool

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PWSC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of PowerSchool by 247.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 137,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after acquiring an additional 97,789 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in PowerSchool by 22.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 4,613 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in PowerSchool by 54.2% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 122,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 43,039 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in PowerSchool in the first quarter worth $11,702,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in PowerSchool by 2.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 79,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 65.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PowerSchool Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers cloud-based software to the K-12 education market. Its solution embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts. In addition, the company provides cloud-based technology platform helps schools and districts manage state reporting and related compliance, special education, finance, human resource, talent, registration, attendance, funding, learning, instruction, behavior, grading, college and career readiness, assessments, and analytics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PowerSchool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PowerSchool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.