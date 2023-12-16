Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Acquired by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 510 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Prologis were worth $2,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in Prologis by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 81,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,013,000 after buying an additional 11,528 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 141,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,294,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 340,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,786,000 after purchasing an additional 13,384 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,054,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,129,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453,740 shares during the period. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PLD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James reduced their price target on Prologis from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Prologis from $132.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Prologis from $134.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho downgraded Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.07.

Prologis Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PLD opened at $134.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $110.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.75. Prologis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.64 and a 52-week high of $137.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.04.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 38.24% and a return on equity of 5.21%. Prologis’s revenue was up 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 15th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.41%.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At September 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

