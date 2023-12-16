Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Given New $143.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from $134.00 to $143.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Prologis from $159.00 to $153.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Prologis from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of Prologis from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Prologis from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Prologis currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $138.07.

NYSE PLD opened at $134.11 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $110.48 and its 200-day moving average is $117.75. Prologis has a 12-month low of $96.64 and a 12-month high of $137.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $123.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.04.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 38.24% and a return on equity of 5.21%. Prologis’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Prologis will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 15th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.41%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of Prologis by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 81,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,013,000 after buying an additional 11,528 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Prologis by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 141,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,294,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Prologis by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 340,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,786,000 after buying an additional 13,384 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Prologis by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,054,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,129,716,000 after buying an additional 1,453,740 shares during the period. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank grew its position in shares of Prologis by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At September 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

