Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on PLD. Mizuho cut Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. TheStreet lowered Prologis from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Prologis from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Prologis from $132.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.07.

Prologis Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PLD opened at $134.11 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $110.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.75. The company has a market cap of $123.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.04. Prologis has a 12 month low of $96.64 and a 12 month high of $137.52.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 38.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Prologis will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Prologis

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLD. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 14.7% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 5.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 21,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 87.7% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 41.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 241,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,952,000 after acquiring an additional 71,112 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in Prologis by 38.8% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At September 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

