ProVise Management Group LLC Acquires 1,930 Shares of DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM)

ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its position in DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM – Free Report) by 19.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of DMC Global worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in DMC Global by 50.1% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 190,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,381,000 after purchasing an additional 63,550 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in shares of DMC Global by 94.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 36,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 17,859 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of DMC Global by 32.1% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 641,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,396,000 after acquiring an additional 155,789 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of DMC Global by 9.6% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 23,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of DMC Global in the second quarter worth $185,000. Institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut DMC Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd.

Insider Transactions at DMC Global

In other DMC Global news, Director James Oleary bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.39 per share, with a total value of $81,950.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,199.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

DMC Global Trading Up 4.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BOOM opened at $18.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $365.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.61. DMC Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.82 and a 52-week high of $28.01.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $172.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.97 million. DMC Global had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 4.68%. Analysts expect that DMC Global Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

DMC Global Profile

DMC Global Inc provides a suite of engineered products and various solutions for the construction, energy, industrial processing, and transportation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Arcadia, DynaEnergetics, and NobelClad. The Arcadia segment manufactures, assembles, and sells architectural building products, including exterior and interior framing systems, curtain walls, windows, doors, and interior partitions; architectural components, architectural framing systems, and sun control products; sliding and glazing systems; and thermally broken steel, aluminum windows and doors, and wood doors and windows.

