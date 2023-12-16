ProVise Management Group LLC Has $118,000 Holdings in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

ProVise Management Group LLC cut its stake in shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,283 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FNB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of F.N.B. by 27.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,171,990 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,592,000 after buying an additional 248,892 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in F.N.B. by 49.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 151,346 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after acquiring an additional 50,271 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in F.N.B. by 10.7% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,696 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in F.N.B. by 37.1% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 27,259 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 7,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in F.N.B. by 3.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 47,930 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,783 shares during the last quarter. 76.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FNB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of F.N.B. from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of F.N.B. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of F.N.B. from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th.

F.N.B. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FNB opened at $13.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.60 and its 200-day moving average is $11.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. F.N.B. Co. has a 52 week low of $10.09 and a 52 week high of $14.68.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $408.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.76 million. F.N.B. had a net margin of 26.43% and a return on equity of 10.44%. F.N.B.’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

F.N.B. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 5th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 4th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is 30.57%.

F.N.B. Company Profile

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

