ProVise Management Group LLC Makes New Investment in DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE)

ProVise Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in DXP Enterprises by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,106,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,979,000 after acquiring an additional 9,439 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of DXP Enterprises by 8.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,057,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,504,000 after buying an additional 82,527 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of DXP Enterprises by 3.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 612,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,587,000 after buying an additional 17,593 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of DXP Enterprises by 11.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 560,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,171,000 after buying an additional 58,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of DXP Enterprises by 8.8% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 466,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,998,000 after buying an additional 37,612 shares during the last quarter. 69.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DXP Enterprises Stock Down 0.7 %

DXP Enterprises stock opened at $33.51 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $542.19 million, a P/E ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 1.72. DXP Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.06 and a twelve month high of $39.89.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DXP Enterprises ( NASDAQ:DXPE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. DXP Enterprises had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 3.57%. The business had revenue of $419.25 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that DXP Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised DXP Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

DXP Enterprises Profile

DXP Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Service Centers (SC), Supply Chain Services (SCS), and Innovative Pumping Solutions (IPS).

