ProVise Management Group LLC Purchases Shares of 2,654 CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

ProVise Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $347,550,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of CBRE Group by 57.4% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in CBRE Group by 94.0% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in CBRE Group in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust raised its position in CBRE Group by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. 96.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at CBRE Group

In other CBRE Group news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 1,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.53, for a total value of $81,427.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,685 shares in the company, valued at $4,108,513.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CBRE Group Price Performance

NYSE CBRE opened at $91.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.18. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.63 and a 52-week high of $91.94. The company has a market cap of $27.77 billion, a PE ratio of 48.73 and a beta of 1.39.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.50 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 13.88%. CBRE Group’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CBRE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of CBRE Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $93.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $94.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CBRE Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.43.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices; industrial and retail space; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, lease administration, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

