ProVise Management Group LLC Purchases Shares of 4,517 SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

ProVise Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLG opened at $55.43 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $44.07 and a 1 year high of $55.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.90.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.