ProVise Management Group LLC Sells 2,502 Shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

ProVise Management Group LLC lessened its position in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Free Report) by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,502 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF were worth $217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,204,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,644,000 after acquiring an additional 988,586 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,990,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,901,000 after buying an additional 60,274 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,489,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,151,000 after buying an additional 9,533 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,242,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,249,000 after buying an additional 39,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, One Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 11.3% during the first quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 1,100,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,741,000 after buying an additional 111,723 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

HYLS opened at $41.35 on Friday. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $37.78 and a 52-week high of $41.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.58.

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $2.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st.

The First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (HYLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund is an actively managed fund holding up to 130% in long positions in high yield bonds it expects to outperform, and up to 30% short positions in issues it expects to underperform.

