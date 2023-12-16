ProVise Management Group LLC Takes $201,000 Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

ProVise Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,515 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 1.0% during the second quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 8,192 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,084,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. increased its stake in Progressive by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 3,129 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Progressive by 3.3% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,662 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Aspen Grove Capital LLC increased its stake in Progressive by 0.8% in the second quarter. Aspen Grove Capital LLC now owns 10,325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Progressive by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 31,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,032,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Progressive Price Performance

NYSE:PGR opened at $153.39 on Friday. The Progressive Co. has a 52 week low of $111.41 and a 52 week high of $165.57. The firm has a market cap of $89.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33.

Progressive Announces Dividend

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The insurance provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $15.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.66 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 17.36%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. Progressive’s payout ratio is 8.68%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Progressive news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 1,570 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.39, for a total transaction of $220,412.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,706 shares in the company, valued at $4,451,205.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 1,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.39, for a total value of $220,412.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,451,205.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.89, for a total transaction of $14,660,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 465,735 shares in the company, valued at $75,863,574.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 117,342 shares of company stock worth $18,839,791 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PGR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Progressive from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Progressive from $163.00 to $167.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Progressive from $203.00 to $199.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Progressive in a report on Monday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Progressive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.47.

Progressive Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

