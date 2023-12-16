ProVise Management Group LLC Takes Position in Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL)

ProVise Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 16,793 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000. ProVise Management Group LLC owned 0.06% of Comtech Telecommunications at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Comtech Telecommunications during the second quarter valued at approximately $395,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Comtech Telecommunications by 1.6% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,017,131 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,297,000 after purchasing an additional 16,500 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Comtech Telecommunications by 21.7% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,897 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 6,764 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $325,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 319,933 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,923,000 after acquiring an additional 9,363 shares during the last quarter. 73.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CMTL opened at $7.92 on Friday. Comtech Telecommunications Corp. has a 52 week low of $7.26 and a 52 week high of $16.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.10 and its 200 day moving average is $10.00. The company has a market cap of $225.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.21, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.49.

Comtech Telecommunications ( NASDAQ:CMTL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $148.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.13 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Comtech Telecommunications Corp. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CMTL shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Comtech Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $7.50 in a report on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Comtech Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on shares of Comtech Telecommunications in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.25 price objective for the company.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of next-gen telecommunication solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's Satellite and Space Communications segment offers satellite ground station technologies, services and system integration that facilitates the transmission of voice, video, and data over GEO, MEO and LEO satellite constellations, including solid-state and traveling wave tube power amplifiers, modems, VSAT platforms, and frequency converters; and satellite communications and tracking antenna systems, including high precision full motion fixed and mobile X/Y tracking antennas, RF feeds, reflectors, and radomes.

