PSQ (NYSE:PSQH) Given Buy Rating at Roth Capital

Roth Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of PSQ (NYSE:PSQH – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Separately, Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of PSQ in a research report on Thursday. They set a buy rating and a $8.50 price target for the company.

PSQ Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE PSQH opened at $5.19 on Thursday. PSQ has a fifty-two week low of $4.30 and a fifty-two week high of $35.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.88.

PSQ (NYSE:PSQH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.03 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in PSQ in the third quarter worth approximately $141,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in PSQ in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in PSQ in the third quarter worth approximately $1,571,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PSQ in the third quarter worth approximately $12,713,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PSQ during the 3rd quarter worth $195,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

PSQ Holdings, Inc operates an app and website that connects Americans to businesses that share values online and in local communities. The platform has over 70,000 businesses from different industries and 1.6 million consumer members. The company leverages data and insights from the platform to assess its members' needs and provide products, such as EveryLife diapers and wipes.

