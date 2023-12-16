PSQ (NYSE:PSQH) Rating Reiterated by Roth Capital

PSQ (NYSE:PSQH – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Roth Capital in a report released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Separately, Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of PSQ in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.50 target price on the stock.

PSQ Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:PSQH opened at $5.19 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.88. PSQ has a twelve month low of $4.30 and a twelve month high of $35.57.

PSQ (NYSE:PSQH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.03 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSQH. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in PSQ during the third quarter worth $27,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of PSQ during the third quarter worth approximately $141,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PSQ in the third quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PSQ during the third quarter worth approximately $657,000. Finally, Mariner LLC bought a new position in shares of PSQ during the third quarter worth approximately $1,571,000. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PSQ Holdings, Inc operates an app and website that connects Americans to businesses that share values online and in local communities. The platform has over 70,000 businesses from different industries and 1.6 million consumer members. The company leverages data and insights from the platform to assess its members' needs and provide products, such as EveryLife diapers and wipes.

