PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $163.54.

A number of research firms have commented on PTC. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective (up previously from $150.00) on shares of PTC in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PTC in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of PTC from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th.

In related news, insider Catherine Kniker sold 1,477 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.82, for a total transaction of $228,669.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,352,335.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other PTC news, insider Catherine Kniker sold 1,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.82, for a total value of $228,669.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,352,335.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Kristian Talvitie sold 20,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.87, for a total transaction of $3,239,679.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,642,078.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,435 shares of company stock valued at $5,898,868. Company insiders own 8.26% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in PTC by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,145,455 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,443,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189,025 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in shares of PTC by 10.7% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,892,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $627,347,000 after buying an additional 471,437 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of PTC by 4.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,319,310 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $614,638,000 after buying an additional 167,705 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in PTC by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,504,626 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $420,695,000 after acquiring an additional 190,348 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in PTC by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,576,733 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $277,566,000 after acquiring an additional 41,474 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

PTC opened at $171.07 on Monday. PTC has a twelve month low of $115.44 and a twelve month high of $171.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $151.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.21. The company has a market cap of $20.39 billion, a PE ratio of 83.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.11.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $546.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $559.34 million. PTC had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 11.71%. Sell-side analysts expect that PTC will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

