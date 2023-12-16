Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Lowered by Analyst

IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for IDEX in a report released on Tuesday, December 12th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the industrial products company will earn $2.08 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.09. The consensus estimate for IDEX’s current full-year earnings is $8.17 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for IDEX’s Q2 2024 earnings at $2.21 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.11 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.26 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on IEX. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of IDEX in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Argus upped their price objective on shares of IDEX from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IDEX in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of IDEX in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $231.30.

IDEX Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE IEX opened at $211.35 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.95. IDEX has a one year low of $183.76 and a one year high of $240.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $198.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.20.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $793.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $792.54 million. IDEX had a net margin of 18.74% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.14 EPS.

IDEX Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.53%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IDEX

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in IDEX by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,802,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,687,772,000 after purchasing an additional 53,138 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in IDEX by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,409,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,018,749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139,638 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in IDEX by 76,485.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,860,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $831,045,000 after purchasing an additional 3,855,614 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in IDEX by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,106,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $595,660,000 after purchasing an additional 117,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in IDEX by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,993,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $644,437,000 after purchasing an additional 64,316 shares during the last quarter. 94.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About IDEX

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

