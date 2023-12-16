Q3 2024 Earnings Estimate for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. Issued By Seaport Res Ptn (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn boosted their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sirius XM in a research note issued on Tuesday, December 12th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Joyce now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.07. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Sirius XM’s current full-year earnings is $0.31 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Sirius XM’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 40.30% and a net margin of 14.20%. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. Sirius XM’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis.

SIRI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America reduced their price target on Sirius XM from $5.50 to $4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Pivotal Research cut their target price on Sirius XM from $5.00 to $4.75 in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Sirius XM in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sirius XM currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.02.

Sirius XM Stock Down 5.1 %

Shares of SIRI opened at $5.40 on Thursday. Sirius XM has a 12-month low of $3.32 and a 12-month high of $7.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.54. The stock has a market cap of $20.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.03.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 10,934.7% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 24,336,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,244,000 after purchasing an additional 24,115,968 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sirius XM by 482.9% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 14,641,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,178,000 after acquiring an additional 12,129,166 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,768,000. Zimmer Partners LP increased its position in shares of Sirius XM by 295.2% during the first quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 12,389,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,187,000 after acquiring an additional 9,254,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Sirius XM by 169.6% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,303,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,572,000 after acquiring an additional 6,482,109 shares during the last quarter. 10.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sirius XM Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.0266 per share. This is an increase from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 6th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is 34.38%.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings Inc, an audio entertainment company, operates audio business including subscription entertainment services in the United States. It operates through Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform segment. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio system and streamed via applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

