Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:AAOI)

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI – Free Report) – Analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Applied Optoelectronics in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 13th. B. Riley analyst D. Kang now forecasts that the semiconductor company will earn $0.06 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.08. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Applied Optoelectronics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.82) per share.

Several other analysts have also commented on AAOI. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $12.50 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th.

NASDAQ:AAOI opened at $21.73 on Thursday. Applied Optoelectronics has a 1-year low of $1.60 and a 1-year high of $23.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.87 and a 200 day moving average of $9.87. The firm has a market cap of $772.11 million, a PE ratio of -10.30 and a beta of 2.01.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.05). Applied Optoelectronics had a negative return on equity of 17.89% and a negative net margin of 28.54%. The business had revenue of $62.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.61 million.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Portolan Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,241,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,002,188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,973,000 after purchasing an additional 304,978 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 101.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 489,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,918,000 after purchasing an additional 246,907 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 79.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 403,692 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 178,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 347,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after purchasing an additional 13,953 shares during the last quarter. 41.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to internet data center operators, cable television and telecom equipment manufacturers, and internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

