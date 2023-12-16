QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) Sets New 1-Year High at $61.00

QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $61.00 and last traded at $60.63, with a volume of 7223 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.43.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on QCR in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get QCR alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on QCR

QCR Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $970.51 million, a P/E ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.67.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $81.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.10 million. QCR had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 22.26%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that QCR Holdings, Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QCR Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. QCR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Larry J. Helling purchased 1,000 shares of QCR stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.00 per share, for a total transaction of $48,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,643 shares in the company, valued at $1,518,864. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On QCR

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legato Capital Management LLC grew its position in QCR by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 23,049 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 2,053 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in QCR by 131.1% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 19,460 shares of the bank’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 11,038 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in QCR by 105.2% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,423 shares of the bank’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 7,394 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in QCR in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $836,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in QCR by 172.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the period. 67.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QCR Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company's deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. It also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for QCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.