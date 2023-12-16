Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $195.97

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $195.97 and last traded at $194.88, with a volume of 27866 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $193.58.

Several brokerages have issued reports on QLYS. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Qualys from $104.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Qualys from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Qualys from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. StockNews.com raised Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Qualys from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.08.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $172.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.74 and a beta of 0.59.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.48. Qualys had a net margin of 25.77% and a return on equity of 48.17%. The business had revenue of $142.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Qualys news, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.94, for a total transaction of $116,327.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 103,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,143,509.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Qualys news, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.94, for a total transaction of $116,327.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 103,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,143,509.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total value of $241,176.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,911,626.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,108 shares of company stock valued at $3,796,109. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 93.5% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 11,478 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,751,000 after buying an additional 5,545 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 5.3% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 75,145 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,463,000 after buying an additional 3,777 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Qualys during the third quarter worth $1,329,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Qualys during the third quarter worth $3,274,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 9.9% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 170,851 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,063,000 after buying an additional 15,420 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Context Extended Detection and Response; Network Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

