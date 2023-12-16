R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $11.00 target price on the healthcare provider’s stock, down from their previous target price of $20.00.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a buy rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of R1 RCM from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of R1 RCM from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $18.69.

Get R1 RCM alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on RCM

R1 RCM Stock Down 2.2 %

Institutional Trading of R1 RCM

R1 RCM stock opened at $10.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.21 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.85. R1 RCM has a 52 week low of $9.55 and a 52 week high of $18.70.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of R1 RCM by 81.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,664 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in R1 RCM by 313.0% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,185 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in R1 RCM during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in R1 RCM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its position in R1 RCM by 29.6% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,333 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. 61.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

R1 RCM Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

R1 RCM Inc provides technology-driven solutions that transform the patient experience and financial performance of hospitals, health systems, and physician groups. It offers end-to-end revenue cycle management (RCM) services, which address the spectrum of revenue cycle challenges faced by healthcare providers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for R1 RCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for R1 RCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.