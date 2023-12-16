R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) Upgraded to “Overweight” by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has $17.00 price objective on the healthcare provider’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $17.50.

RCM has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet cut R1 RCM from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial raised R1 RCM from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on R1 RCM from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on R1 RCM in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, R1 RCM currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $18.69.

NASDAQ RCM opened at $10.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.85. The company has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of -116.21 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. R1 RCM has a 12 month low of $9.55 and a 12 month high of $18.70.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in R1 RCM by 11.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,159 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. raised its stake in R1 RCM by 4.3% in the second quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 18,095 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in R1 RCM by 81.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,664 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the period. State of Wyoming raised its stake in R1 RCM by 29.6% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,333 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the period. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in R1 RCM by 1.3% in the second quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,381 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the period. 61.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

R1 RCM Inc provides technology-driven solutions that transform the patient experience and financial performance of hospitals, health systems, and physician groups. It offers end-to-end revenue cycle management (RCM) services, which address the spectrum of revenue cycle challenges faced by healthcare providers.

