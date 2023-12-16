Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) Shares Down 3.8% Following Insider Selling

Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC – Get Free Report) shares were down 3.8% on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $14.89 and last traded at $15.02. Approximately 706,321 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 27% from the average daily volume of 557,327 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.61.

Specifically, Director Bryan H. Lawrence sold 316,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.73, for a total transaction of $5,613,725.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 730,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,950,133.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Ramaco Resources news, Director Bryan H. Lawrence sold 7,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.34, for a total transaction of $94,943.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 713,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,800,801.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bryan H. Lawrence sold 316,623 shares of Ramaco Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.73, for a total value of $5,613,725.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 730,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,950,133.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,626,787 shares of company stock valued at $27,908,729. 45.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get Ramaco Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Ramaco Resources from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Ramaco Resources from $10.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Ramaco Resources from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on Ramaco Resources from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th.

Ramaco Resources Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.39 and a 200 day moving average of $10.63. The company has a market capitalization of $796.15 million, a P/E ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The energy company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. Ramaco Resources had a return on equity of 20.69% and a net margin of 10.65%. The company had revenue of $187.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.63 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. Ramaco Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ramaco Resources, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

Ramaco Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.138 per share. This is an increase from Ramaco Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Ramaco Resources’s payout ratio is currently 34.25%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ramaco Resources

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ramaco Resources by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 363,695 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,997,000 after purchasing an additional 42,976 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $197,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $443,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Ramaco Resources by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,837 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 5,133 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $225,000. 49.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ramaco Resources

(Get Free Report)

Ramaco Resources, Inc operates, develops, and sells metallurgical coal. Its development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property is located in Virginia; and the RAM Mine property situated in southwestern Pennsylvania.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ramaco Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ramaco Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.