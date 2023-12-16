Raymond James Boosts HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) Price Target to $95.00

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Raymond James from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Barrington Research reiterated an outperform rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Monday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $81.00 to $73.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded HealthEquity from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the company from $79.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $83.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:HQY opened at $62.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 183.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. HealthEquity has a twelve month low of $48.86 and a twelve month high of $76.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.44.

In other news, insider Tyson D. Murdock sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.55, for a total transaction of $76,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 68,818 shares in the company, valued at $5,268,017.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other HealthEquity news, insider Tyson D. Murdock sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.55, for a total value of $76,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 68,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,268,017.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Larry L. Trittschuh sold 6,419 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.42, for a total value of $464,863.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,346,528.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,317 shares of company stock worth $4,561,443 over the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in HealthEquity by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 17,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of HealthEquity in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,518,000. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of HealthEquity by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 9,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HealthEquity in the 2nd quarter valued at about $796,000. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of HealthEquity during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,162,000. 98.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

