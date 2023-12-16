Raymond James Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM)

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Raymond James reduced their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for First Quantum Minerals in a research report issued on Monday, December 11th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.19. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for First Quantum Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $0.46 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for First Quantum Minerals’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.34 EPS.
First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported C$0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C$0.36. The company had revenue of C$2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.68 billion. First Quantum Minerals had a return on equity of 5.35% and a net margin of 8.63%.
First Quantum Minerals Stock Performance
FM opened at C$10.31 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$7.15 billion, a PE ratio of 8.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$18.60 and a 200-day moving average of C$28.28. First Quantum Minerals has a 52-week low of C$9.31 and a 52-week high of C$39.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.53, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.85.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.04, for a total value of C$496,750.50. 19.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About First Quantum Minerals
First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, silver, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.
