Raymond James Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM)

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Raymond James reduced their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for First Quantum Minerals in a research report issued on Monday, December 11th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.19. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for First Quantum Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $0.46 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for First Quantum Minerals’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

Get First Quantum Minerals alerts:

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported C$0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C$0.36. The company had revenue of C$2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.68 billion. First Quantum Minerals had a return on equity of 5.35% and a net margin of 8.63%.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$24.00 to C$22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$25.00 to C$17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Eight Capital reduced their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$31.00 to C$16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$20.13.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FM

First Quantum Minerals Stock Performance

FM opened at C$10.31 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$7.15 billion, a PE ratio of 8.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$18.60 and a 200-day moving average of C$28.28. First Quantum Minerals has a 52-week low of C$9.31 and a 52-week high of C$39.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.53, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.04, for a total value of C$496,750.50. 19.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About First Quantum Minerals

(Get Free Report)

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, silver, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Quantum Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Quantum Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.