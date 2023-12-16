RB Global (NYSE:RBA) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com cut shares of RB Global (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on RBA. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on RB Global from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on RB Global from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on RB Global from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, RB Global presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $71.50.

Get RB Global alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on RB Global

RB Global Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of RB Global stock opened at $63.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.94, a PEG ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.62. RB Global has a 12-month low of $51.07 and a 12-month high of $68.25.

RB Global (NYSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:RBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.92 million. RB Global had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 4.19%. Equities analysts expect that RB Global will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

RB Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. RB Global’s payout ratio is 128.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Darren Jeffrey Watt sold 1,094 shares of RB Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.94, for a total value of $72,138.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,880 shares in the company, valued at $981,187.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Darren Jeffrey Watt sold 1,094 shares of RB Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.94, for a total value of $72,138.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,880 shares in the company, valued at $981,187.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO James J. Jeter sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.84, for a total value of $243,150.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 23,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,500,397.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 243,212 shares of company stock worth $15,139,394 over the last three months. 4.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RB Global

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of RB Global by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 933,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,726,000 after buying an additional 182,028 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of RB Global by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 183,864 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,492,000 after buying an additional 2,322 shares during the period. Kampmann Melissa S. acquired a new position in shares of RB Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,723,000. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of RB Global by 61.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,496 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 3,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RB Global by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RB Global

(Get Free Report)

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; Xcira that provides live simulcast auction technologies; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RB Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RB Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.