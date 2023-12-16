RBC Bearings Incorporated (RBCP) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 28th

RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBCP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 1.25 per share on Monday, January 15th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.

RBC Bearings Price Performance

RBCP stock opened at $125.30 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $113.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.68. RBC Bearings has a fifty-two week low of $98.75 and a fifty-two week high of $126.90.

Get RBC Bearings alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in RBC Bearings by 8.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 377,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,046,000 after acquiring an additional 29,861 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in RBC Bearings during the first quarter valued at $38,904,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in RBC Bearings during the first quarter valued at $36,752,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in RBC Bearings during the first quarter valued at $24,332,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings during the first quarter valued at $23,358,000.

RBC Bearings Company Profile

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RBC Bearings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBC Bearings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.