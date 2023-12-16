Red Spruce Capital LLC Sells 178 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Red Spruce Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,192 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 178 shares during the period. Red Spruce Capital LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 80.5% in the third quarter. McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. now owns 1,850 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Schoolcraft Capital LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the second quarter worth about $317,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. increased its position in NVIDIA by 15.7% during the second quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,437 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 16.6% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,259 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Finally, Prosperity Financial Group Inc. increased its position in NVIDIA by 7.0% during the second quarter. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,211 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.85, for a total value of $9,637,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,936,041. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.60, for a total transaction of $5,008,640.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 979,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $471,693,969.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.85, for a total value of $9,637,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,936,041. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,442 shares of company stock worth $27,216,982. 3.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVDA opened at $488.90 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $460.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $445.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $1.21 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.69. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $138.84 and a 12-month high of $505.48.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.99. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 72.28% and a net margin of 42.10%. The firm had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 205.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 2.11%.

Several equities analysts have commented on NVDA shares. HSBC raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $570.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $750.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $590.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $598.08.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

